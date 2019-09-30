PM Khan visits quake-hit Mirpur, reviews relief and rehabilitation activities

Prime Minister Imran Khan inquires after an injured person at a hospital in earthquake-hit Mirpur, Azad Kashmir. Photo: AJK PID

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited on Monday the earthquake-hit Mirpur city in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities there, according to a statement by AJK Press Information Department.

He visited Mirpur Divisional Headquarters Hospital to inquire after the injured of the September 24 earthquake.

AJK Health Minister Dr Najeeb Naqi, DG Health Dr Sardar Aftab Ahmed and other senior officials briefed the prime minister of the facilities being provided to the patients.

PM Khan was briefed about the relief and rehabilitation operations being conducted by the Pakistan and AJK governments in the earthquake-hit areas. He was informed about the material losses caused to thousands of private and public buildings in Mirpur and adjoining areas.

AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider said the rehabilitation and reconstruction work in affected areas would be completed in three phases. He said so while briefing the Pakistan premier.

He said the rehabilitation and reconstruction work in the earthquake-hit areas of Mirpur is the first and foremost priority of the state government.

The AJK PM said that many areas of Azad Kashmir are situated in a seismic zone. “The state faced heavy human and materialistic loss in the 2005 earthquake. The experience of rehabilitation and reconstruction work would be fully utilized in the present situation with strict implementation of the building code.”

Haider expressed gratitude to the National Disaster Management Authority and Pakistan Army for extending full cooperation in rescue and relief operation.

The AJK PM lauded Pakistan PM Khan for his speech at the United Nations General Assembly. “The Prime Minister has effectively pleaded the case of Kashmir in UN,” Haider said.

“We have strong hope that [the] Government of Pakistan would continue to extend its full support to the earthquake affectees for their proper rehabilitation and reconstruction as it [has] done in [the] past.”

The AJK PM also thanked the people and the Pakistani government for their generous support in rescue and relief operation in devastated areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

