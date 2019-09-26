Thursday, September 26, 2019  | 26 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
PM Khan trying to hide his money laundering: Ahsan Iqbal

1 hour ago
 
Says the premier wants to appease foreign lobbies



Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Ahsan Iqbal accused on Thursday Prime Minister Imran Khan of trying to hide his money laundering for the past five years.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Iqbal opened a barrage of allegations against the prime minister.

He said the prime minister wanted members of his own choice in the Election Commission of Pakistan, so that he could avoid the cases against him.

"Imran Khan must apologise to the nation and the military for leveling false allegations," the former interior minister said.

He also alleged that the prime minister wanted to appease foreign lobbies, adding, "It is necessary to expose foreign funds".

Iqbal further criticised the incumbent government for economic woes of the country. He said according to the Asian Development Bank, inflation in the country would rise further in the next year.

