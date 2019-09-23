PM Khan to meet President Trump in New York today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold an important meeting with US President Donald Trump in New York on Monday during which the two figures are expected to discuss the deteriorating situation in India-occupied Kashmir, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Khan is in New York leading the Pakistan delegation to the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. He will address the session on Friday and highlight the humanitarian crisis in India-occupied Kashmir, originating from New Delhi’s August 5 unilateral and illegal actions.

During the visit, the Foreign Office said in a statement, the prime minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, its current human rights situation and related dimensions.

PM Khan will avail the opportunity to articulate Pakistan’s stance on some key contemporary issues, the statement read. Overall, the centrality of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute would be emphasised through myriad engagements.

New Delhi controversially revoked on August 5 the autonomous status of the part of Jammu and Kashmir it controls. Hours before its move, it curtailed movement and shut down phones and the internet, bringing hundreds of thousands of troops in the occupied Himalayan territory.

The two nuclear-armed neighbours have since been locked into a war of words, with tensions heightening at the border. Split between India and Pakistan since 1947, Kashmir has been the spark for two major wars and countless clashes between the two arch-rivals.

The prime minister also met on Monday his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the ongoing UNGA session. He is scheduled to hold meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Swiss President Ueli Maurer, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, and China’s Vice President Wang Qishan.

Other important engagements of the premier include meetings with World Bank President David Malpass and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Khan also addressed on Monday the US Council on Foreign Relations. He is also scheduled to speak at the United Nations Climate Action Summit 2019.

A day earlier, Amnesty International Secretary General Kumi Naidoo called on the Pakistan premier. Khan apprised the Amnesty International chief of the humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir.

The prime minister noted that even human rights organisations were not being given access to people in the occupied valley. He appreciated the role of Amnesty International in highlighting the situation in the disputed Himalayan territory.

