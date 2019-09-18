PM Khan to inaugurate round-the-clock opening of Torkham border

Prime Minister Imran Khan will officially inaugurate the round-the-clock opening of the border crossing at Torkham between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The opening of the Pak-Afghan border is aimed at promoting bilateral trade and economic activities between the two countries. The border has been opened on a trial basis for 24 hours since September 2. PM Khan will also visit Khyber Agency after the inauguration ceremony.

KP Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Arbab Shahzad will be among others who will accompany the prime minister.

Torkham is one of the 18 border crossings between the two countries and connects Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber district with Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province. It will now stay open round the clock for the first time in the recent history for cross-border movement.

