Wednesday, September 18, 2019  | 18 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Geopolitics

PM Khan to inaugurate round-the-clock opening of Torkham border

46 mins ago
 

Prime Minister Imran Khan will officially inaugurate the round-the-clock opening of the border crossing at Torkham between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The opening of the Pak-Afghan border is aimed at promoting bilateral trade and economic activities between the two countries. The border has been opened on a trial basis for 24 hours since September 2. PM Khan will also visit Khyber Agency after the inauguration ceremony.

Related: European Parliament wants Kashmir issue resolved through dialogue 

KP Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Arbab Shahzad will be among others who will accompany the prime minister.

Torkham is one of the 18 border crossings between the two countries and connects Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber district with Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province. It will now stay open round the clock for the first time in the recent history for cross-border movement.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Imran Khan torkham
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Watch: Taxis in Geneva show solidarity with Kashmir
Watch: Taxis in Geneva show solidarity with Kashmir
geopolitics
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Iranian man, son arrested for 'hypnotizing', looting people in Karachi
Iranian man, son arrested for ‘hypnotizing’, looting people in Karachi
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.