PM Khan thanks Iranian leadership for lending support to Kashmiris

Prime Minister Imran Khan met on Monday with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Khan is in New York leading the Pakistan delegation to the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. He will address the session on Friday and highlight the humanitarian crisis in India-occupied Kashmir.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed their bilateral relations and discussed regional developments.

The prime minister discussed with President Rouhani the current situation in India-occupied Jammu & Kashmir originating from New Delhi’s August 5 unilateral and illegal actions that pose a grave risk to regional peace and security, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

New Delhi controversially revoked on August 5 the autonomous status of the part of Jammu and Kashmir it controls. Hours before its move, it curtailed movement and shut down phones and the internet, bringing hundreds of thousands of troops in the occupied Himalayan territory.

The two nuclear-armed neighbours have since been locked into a war of words, with tensions heightening at the border. Split between India and Pakistan since 1947, Kashmir has been the spark for two major wars and countless clashes between the two arch-rivals.

Speaking on the gross human rights violations in the occupied valley, Khan emphasised the urgent need to lift curfew and other restrictions imposed on the Kashmiri population for more than 50 days.

“The prime minister thanked the Iranian leadership, especially Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for expressing unequivocal support for the Kashmiri people and their legitimate rights,” the statement read.

PM Khan also underscored Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen good neighbourly relations with Iran and build mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse areas, according to the statement.

Both sides agreed to fast-track the implementation of bilateral agreements concluded during PM Khan’s visit to Iran earlier this year.

