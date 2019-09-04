Wednesday, September 4, 2019  | 4 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

PM Khan takes notice of ‘extortion’ at highway check posts

4 hours ago
 

File photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of ‘corrupt practices’ like taking illegal taxes at check posts established on major highways in the country and issued a directive to all departments to reduce the number of security pickets.

“There is rampant rent-seeking from goods transporters in the country by the plethora of agencies/entities (such as police, excise, Customs, Rangers, Frontier Constabulary, Coast Guards etc), through the mechanism of check posts established on the National Highway,” read a notification issued on September 4.

The directive stated that extortion by law enforcement agencies creates inconvenience for the public, corrupts society and brings a ‘bad name’ name to the country and government machinery.

Related: Six ‘militants’ killed during CTD operation in Quetta

“This exercise of getting illegal gratification and extortion is ample proof of either a weak supervisory regime or implied condonation/ connivance of this activity,” the notice said.

The notification presumed that the money collected through these illegal means is shared with the upper hierarchy at different levels.

Taking stern notice of the illegal practices, the premier has directed authorities to take several steps no later than October 5.

  • SOPs should be revised/developed by respective organisation to check and root out this problem
  • The number of check posts should be reduced where possible and rationalised in coordination with other stakeholders/organisations who have established check posts nearby and be converted into multi-agency common check posts.
  • Supervisory roles should be made effective.

According to the notification, if this task is not completed in the given time frame, action will be taken against officials.

