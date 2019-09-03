PM Khan, Saudi crown prince discuss regional developments

Prime Minister Imran Khan held on Tuesday a telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and discussed with him the regional developments.

This was the third telephonic conversation between the two leaders in the last two weeks, which comes in the backdrop of deteriorating situation of human rights in India-administered Kashmir.

“His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Salman… received a telephone call from Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan,” the kingdom’s official Saudi Press Agency reported.

“During the call, they reviewed relations between the two countries and the latest developments in the region.”

Khan previously spoke to the Saudi crown prince on August 20 and 27.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and informed him about the grave human rights violations in the occupied valley, the Radio Pakistan reported.

He told his Turkish counterpart that the lives of thousands of people are under threat in occupied Kashmir after India’s imposition of a curfew in the valley on August 5.

The foreign minister said the dire situation has led to a shortage of food and medicines in the territory. He said the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir are looking towards international community, especially the Muslim world.

Qureshi also expressed gratitude for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for raising his voice in support of armless and oppressed Kashmiris.

The two foreign ministers agreed to continue bilateral consultations and meet on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meetings.

Tensions between Pakistan and India once again flared up after New Delhi controversially revoked on August 5 the autonomous status of the part of Jammu and Kashmir it controls.

Hours before its move, India curtailed movement and shut down phones and the internet, bringing in tens of thousands of troops to turn the main city of Srinagar into a fortress.

Several Indian and Pakistani soldiers have since been killed in skirmishes along the heavily militarized Line of Control.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from Britain in 1947.

They have fought two of their wars over the disputed Himalayan territory.

