PM Khan, President Alvi pay tribute to Pakistan’s martyrs

The nation observed Defence and Martyrs Day on Friday and paid tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the country’s armed forces.

Kashmir Solidarity Day was also observed and Pakistanis renewed their vow to stand by the people of Kashmir through thick and thin.

In their official messages, President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan also paid tribute to the nation’s martyrs.

President’s message

“September 6 dawns every year with remembrance of national spirit and for renewal of our resolve to lay down our lives for our beloved motherland,” said President Alvi. “Fifty-four years ago, our valiant armed forces, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the nation, immortalized this day as a symbol of courage, bravery, sacrifice and national integrity by thwarting the evil designs of the enemy.”

Inspired by those proud moments, we have successfully confronted various internal challenges and defeated external conspiracies and by imbibing us with the passion for self-sufficiency, September Spirit has made our independence and sovereignty invincible, he said.

“I am proud that in addition to being fully modernized, our armed forces are imbued with the spirit of patriotism and sacrifice and are capable of defeating any internal and external adventurism. The world has already witnessed their capabilities in February this year, when they effectively and swiftly responded to Indian intrusion and made it clear to the world that their hearts are still charged with September Spirit and they will go to any extent to safeguard the freedom, integrity and sovereignty of the motherland.”

On this Defence and Martyrs Day, we reiterate our solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren and renew our resolve that we will continue to support their right to self-determination, vowed the president, adding that Pakistan will continue raising their just struggle for freedom at all levels and platforms. Indian brutalities and cruelties cannot suppress their spirit of freedom, he said.

Prime minister’s message

“September 6, the defence day of Pakistan, stands out in the history of Pakistan as a symbol of enduring display of unity, indomitable courage and unmatched sacrifices by our gallant soldiers who, on this day, years ago, proved to the world that the country’s defence is unassailable and the valiant armed forces are ever ready to defend every inch of the motherland,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his Defence and Martyrs Day message.

“In the 1965 war, the valour of our armed forces and the spirit of our people presented a true picture of oneness and coordination, discipline and perseverance. Both the people and the men in uniform proved that it’s not the size that matters but what matters the most is the courage and devotion to duty,” he said.

“My compliments to the brave forces who have ensured the safety and security of the motherland in all testing times. They have offered exemplary sacrifices in the pursuance of peace. Our shuhada and ghazis are our heroes and the nation owes them gratitude and respect,” said the PM. He said he salutes the sons of the soil who laid down their lives while defending Pakistan and pays respect to their families for the unparalleled sacrifices they rendered for our tomorrow.

“Today we are facing a similar situation; the enemy is once again showing aggressive postures on the Line of Control, it has unleashed reign of terror on innocent and unarmed people of the Occupied Valley after changing the status of Kashmir by abolishing Articles 370 and 35-A in violation of the UN Charter. For Pakistan, Kashmir stands as its jugular vein. Altering its status poses challenges to Pakistan’s security and integrity,” he reminded people.

“The fascist government is hell bent upon suppressing the Kashmiri people’s just struggle against India’s illegitimate occupation, denying them their right to self-determination permissible under the UN Resolutions. Besides, Muslims across India face detention camps and cancellation of citizenship because of the Hindutva ideology,” he said.

The premier said he has called upon the world to take note of the doctrine of hate and genocide and push India to stop it. I have also urged upon the international community to seriously consider the safety and security of India’s nuclear arsenal that is in the control of a racist and Hindu supremacist government; this is an issue that impacts not just the South Asian region but the whole world, he said.

He discussed Pakistan’s diplomatic activities to raise awareness about Indian atrocities and said, together we all, the armed forces, the Pakistani nation, the political leadership, both houses of Parliament and the mainstream and social media all are in one voice against India’s illegal, unilateral, reckless and coercive attempt to alter the disputed status of Indian occupied Kashmir.

“While remembering the 1965 war heroes, we pay homage to our shuhada and ghazis and draw inspiration from their iconic acts of valour and sacrifices. Under the same September Spirit, the nation and the Armed Forces are determined to defend every inch of Motherland and safeguard the security and sovereignty of Pakistan at all costs,” he concluded.

