PM Khan meets Kashmir Study Group founder in New York

Prime Minister Imran Khan is in New York for the UN General Assembly session. On the first day of his visit, he met Kashmir Study Group founder Farooq Kathwari.

He discussed the situation in Indian-held Kashmir with him and said the situation is being highlighted across the world. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and Special Assistant Naeem ul Haque were present during the meeting, as were Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Asad Majeed Khan.

Prime Minister Khan has a busy week ahead of him. He will address the UN on September 27 but ahead of that he has several meetings with world leaders. His main aim, he has stated, is to highlight the issue of Kashmir.

He left for New York from Saudi Arabia on Friday. He was received by Ambassador Lodhi and Ambassador Khan and other senior officials.

Here is his schedule for this week:

September 22 He will meet US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad

September 23 PM Khan will meet US President Donald Trump, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Xi and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

September 24 He will attend a reception hosted by the UN Secretary General António Guterres

September 24 The premier will attend a reception being held by President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump

September 25 He will visit the UN headquarters

September 27 He will attend a finance meeting at the UN headquarters

September 27 PM Khan will address the UN General Assembly and discuss the issue in Indian-held Kashmir

He is also scheduled to meet his counterparts from New Zealand, Egypt, Ethiopia and Turkey.

