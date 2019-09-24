Tuesday, September 24, 2019  | 24 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
PM Khan, Jacinda Ardern discuss anti-Muslim sentiment, Islamophobia

2 hours ago
 

Photo: PID

Prime Minister Imran Khan held on Tuesday a meeting with New Zealand Premier Jacinda Ardern on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Khan is in New York leading the Pakistan delegation to the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. He will address the session on Friday.

During the meeting on Tuesday, Khan and Ardern discussed the challenge of anti-Muslim sentiment and Islamophobia. The Pakistan premier appreciated PM Ardern for her leadership after the attacks on Christchurch mosques.

The Pakistan prime minister also briefed her on the plight of the Kashmiri people and the danger of a massacre in India-occupied Kashmir.

In March, more than 50 Muslims were killed and several wounded in separate attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The attacker, Brenton Tarrant, a white supremacist, had livestreamed the carnage on social media. He was charged with 51 counts of murder, 40 of attempted murder and engaging in a terrorist act.

The incident had plunged the country in deep shock. However, PM Ardern received massive praise from around the world for her handling of the situation and standing by the Muslim community at the time.

