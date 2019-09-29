PM Khan became voice of oppressed Muslims at UNGA: Awan

Special assistant to PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan became the voice of oppressed Muslims at the United Nations General Assembly.

She was speaking to the media after PM Khan’s arrival in Islamabad. Awan said the Pakistan premier delivered a historic address at the UNGA.

“The prime minister vigorously represented the Kashmiri people,” she said. “The people have gathered to pay a tribute to their great leader.”

Pakistan PM Khan in a call to awake the world’s conscience Friday asked it to choose either the more than 1 billion strong Indian market or justice for the Kashmiri people. He was addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The premier had spoken on a range of issues, including the Kashmir conflict with India, Islamophobia, climate change and world peace.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed earlier said the prime minister through his address with the UNGA raised the “head of the Islamic world with pride”.

“We have not made nuclear weapons for Shab-e-Baraat,” the minister said. “If a war broke out between Pakistan and India, then it would be a nuclear one.”

He said the entire Islamic world praised the prime minister’s speech in the UNGA. “Imran Khan became the voice of the oppressed Kashmiri people.”

Rasheed said “fascist” Indian premier Narendra Modi would not find a place to hide now.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.