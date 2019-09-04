Wednesday, September 4, 2019  | 4 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Government

PM informs Saudi, UAE ministers of Pakistan’s concerns over Kashmir

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan informed on Wednesday the visiting Saudi and UAE foreign ministers about Pakistan’s concerns over the deteriorating situation of human rights in India-administered Kashmir.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adil Al-Jubeir and UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan arrived in Islamabad early Wednesday on a daylong visit.

The visiting dignitaries called on the prime minister in Islamabad. During the meeting, PM Khan highlighted Pakistan’s deep concern over the month-long lockdown and communications blackout in the occupied territory.

He said that India’s unilateral actions in Kashmir were a clear violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The prime minister said that Saudi Arabia and the UAE can play an important role in resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The two sides agree to continue mutual cooperation for peace, stability and de-escalating tensions in the region.

New Delhi’s revocation of Kashmir’s autonomy and persecution of the Kashmiri people also came under discussion during talks at the Foreign Office in Islamabad.

Speaking to the media, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi clarified that the entire Muslim world was on the same page with regard to Kashmir.

“The perception that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are not seen standing by Pakistan… after today’s sitting, I am sure that perception has been eliminated,” Qureshi told reporters.

Tensions between Pakistan and India once again flared up after New Delhi controversially revoked on August 5 the autonomous status of the part of Jammu and Kashmir it controls.

Hours before its move, India curtailed movement and shut down phones and the internet, bringing in hundreds of thousands of troops to the occupied Himalayan territory.

Several Indian and Pakistani soldiers have since been killed in skirmishes along the heavily militarized Line of Control.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from Britain in 1947.

They have fought two of their wars over the disputed Himalayan territory.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
Imran Khan Kashmir Saudi Arabia uae
 
