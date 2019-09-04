‘PM Imran Khan’s UN General Assembly speech will be historic’

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the UN General Assembly is going to be historic, says Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Nations.

She met Sajid Tarar, an adviser to the US president, in New York and discussed the situation in Indian-held Kashmir. They also discussed the prime minister’s upcoming speech at the UN General Assembly on September 27.

Tarar praised Lodhi’s diplomatic efforts and said President Donald Trump is ready to mediate the Kashmir issue between Pakistan and India. His offer has, however, been rebuffed by India, which claims Kashmir is an ‘internal matter’.

Tensions have been high in the region since India repealed Article 370 of its constitution on August 5, thereby revoking the special status granted to Kashmir. The valley has been under lock down ever since, with a curfew imposed on people’s movement and little information going in or out.

Pakistan has urged the international community to take notice of the situation and pressure India to lift the curfew. PM Khan has said he will be raising the issue during his UN General Assembly speech.

