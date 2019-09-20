Friday, September 20, 2019  | 20 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

PM Imran Khan and Bushra Maneka perform Umrah together

2 hours ago
 

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his delegation performed Umrah in Makkah on Thursday. He is in Saudi Arabia on a two-day official visit. 

The first lady also accompanied him. The prime minister also had the opportunity to enter the Holy Kaabah as the door was opened especially for him. They prayed for the people of Kashmir inside the Kaabah.

The prime minister and his delegation also visited Madina on Friday to pay respect at Roza-e-Rasool (pbuh).

On Thursday, he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and informed him about the current situation in Indian-Administered Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Adviser Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari and other officials are accompanying the PM on his visit.

TOPICS:

 
TOPICS:
Imran Khan Saudi Arabia
 
