PM constitutes high-level committee to resolve Karachi issues

37 mins ago
 

Photo: PID

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed on Sunday the authorities to continue the ‘Clean Karachi’ drive and constituted a high-level committee to resolve the issues prevailing in the megapolis.

The committee, headed by Law Minister Farogh Naseem, comprises Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtiar, Frontier Works Organization Director General Maj Gen Inam Haider and others.

Khan issued the directives while presiding over a meeting to review the ‘Clean Karachi’ drive and the ongoing development programmes. The forum held a detailed discussion on provision of clean drinking water, sewerage, cleanliness, a mass transit system and other facilities to Karachi.

During the meeting, the FWO DG briefed the participants on the progress made so far with regard to the cleanliness campaign in the city.

On the occasion, the prime minister said the future of the country is linked to the future of Karachi as it is the economic hub of Pakistan. He said the federal government wants to solve Karachi’s problems, so that the people could be provided better facilities.

Khan said the Karachi populace has been bearing the brunt of negligence and mismanagement of the former governments. He said the residents of the city are facing serious threats from unsafe drinking water to poor health facilities.

The prime minister tasked the committee to prepare short-, mid- and long-term strategies with regard to the city’s problems.

The committee was asked to present its recommendations for resolving the issues at the earliest.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Imran Khan Karachi
 
