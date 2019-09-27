PM asks world to do more to tackle climate change

Prime Minister Imran Khan asked on Thursday the international community to do more to tackle the effects of climate change.

“The world as a whole must tackle climate change,” PM Khan said at a joint press conference with Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad.

He urged the “rich countries” to help the world counter global warming, warning that they “will have refugees because of climate change”.

Praising his government, the Pakistan premier said that his team had planted 1 billion trees in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to protect the environment.

He said his government plans to plant 10 billion trees in Pakistan in the next five years to counter the effects of climate change.

