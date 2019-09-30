Monday, September 30, 2019  | 30 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

PM appoints Munir Akram Pakistan’s permanent representative to UN

43 mins ago
 
PM appoints Munir Akram Pakistan’s permanent representative to UN
PM Imran Khan. Photo: FILE

Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed on Monday Ambassador Munir Akram as Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Ambassador Akram’s appointment came amid a diplomatic reshuffle in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He replaces Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi as the country’s permanent representative to the UN.

Muhammad Aejaz, additional secretary at the MoFA, has been appointed as Pakistan’s ambassador to Hungary, the statement said. Syed Sajjad Haider, presently serving as charge d’ affaires of Pakistan to Pyongyang, has been posted as the country’s ambassador to Kuwait.

Khalil Ahmad Hashmi, currently serving as director general (UN) at the MoFA, was appointed as Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva.

The prime minister named Imran Ahmad Siddiqui, presently serving as the consul general of Pakistan in Toronto, as the high commissioner for Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Ahsan K.K. Wagan, currently serving as charge d’ affaires in Niamey, Niger, has been appointed as Pakistan’s ambassador to Muscat, Oman, the statement said further.

Major General (retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak has been appointed as Pakistan’s high commissioner to Sri Lanka.

PM Khan appointed Abdul Hamid as Pakistan’s consul general in Toronto, while Abrar Hussain Hashmi was named as the consul general in Houston.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Imran Khan maleeha lodhi Munir Akram
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
SC, Supreme Court, lawyer, fines, arguments, client, opponent
 
MOST READ
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Imran Khan's plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Imran Khan’s plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student's death
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student’s death
Sixth grader 'accidentally' shot dead in Islamabad by school guard
Sixth grader ‘accidentally’ shot dead in Islamabad by school guard
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.