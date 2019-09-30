PM appoints Munir Akram Pakistan’s permanent representative to UN

PM Imran Khan. Photo: FILE

Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed on Monday Ambassador Munir Akram as Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Ambassador Akram’s appointment came amid a diplomatic reshuffle in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He replaces Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi as the country’s permanent representative to the UN.

Muhammad Aejaz, additional secretary at the MoFA, has been appointed as Pakistan’s ambassador to Hungary, the statement said. Syed Sajjad Haider, presently serving as charge d’ affaires of Pakistan to Pyongyang, has been posted as the country’s ambassador to Kuwait.

Khalil Ahmad Hashmi, currently serving as director general (UN) at the MoFA, was appointed as Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva.

The prime minister named Imran Ahmad Siddiqui, presently serving as the consul general of Pakistan in Toronto, as the high commissioner for Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Ahsan K.K. Wagan, currently serving as charge d’ affaires in Niamey, Niger, has been appointed as Pakistan’s ambassador to Muscat, Oman, the statement said further.

Major General (retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak has been appointed as Pakistan’s high commissioner to Sri Lanka.

PM Khan appointed Abdul Hamid as Pakistan’s consul general in Toronto, while Abrar Hussain Hashmi was named as the consul general in Houston.

