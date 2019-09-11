PM announces rally in Muzaffarabad to show solidarity with Kashmiris

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Wednesday that he will hold a rally in Muzaffarabad over the “continuing siege” of Indian-held Kashmir.

The rally will be held on September 13, Friday.

We want to “show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them,” he said on social media.

On Monday, the PM had called upon the United Nations Human Rights Council to immediately set up an independent investigation commission to probe human rights abuses in Indian-administered Kashmir as recommended in the two OHCHR reports on the disputed territory.

Khan welcomed the growing concern and demands of the international community, global leaders and UN officials for India to lift its six-week-long siege of the Himalayan territory. “The international community must not remain indifferent to the massive human rights abuses by occupation Indian forces under [the] cover of a brutal siege,” he said. “The time to act is now.”

On August 5, Modi’s government revoked the autonomy of the Muslim-majority territory where tens of thousands of people have been killed in an uprising against Indian rule since 1989, most of them civilians.

New Delhi sent reinforcements to the estimated half a million troops already stationed in Kashmir, cut phone lines and the internet, placed severe restrictions on movement and arrested thousands, according to multiple sources.

The turning of the former Himalayan kingdom of seven million people into a fortress of barricades and barbed wire has not prevented protests and clashes with security forces taking place, however.

Kashmir, split between India and Pakistan since 1947, has been the spark for two major wars and countless clashes between the two nuclear-armed arch-rivals. The disputed territory has seen a decades-old armed rebellion against Indian rule with tens of thousands, mostly civilians, killed.

