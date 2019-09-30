Monday, September 30, 2019  | 30 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Pleasant weather in Karachi, rain in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast pleasant weather in Karachi for the next three days. Rain will continue in Islamabad and some cities in Punjab.

There is a chance of rain in Sindh’s Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Badin. Mansehra, North Waziristan and other northern areas of the country are expected to receive light rainfall too.

On Sunday, light rain was reported in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar and Malir. Heavy rain was reported in Punjab’s Mianwali, Toba Tek Singh, Narowal and Hafizabad. In Burewala, rainwater collected on the streets and created problems for residents.

The Met department has forecast rain in Azad Kashmir, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till Tuesday. Light showers have been forecast in Kalat and Khuzdar.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Rain weather
 
