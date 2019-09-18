Wednesday, September 18, 2019  | 18 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Travel

Plane tickets will become more expensive after November 1

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority is increasing its embarkation fees and airport charges from November 1, which means plane tickets are going to become more expensive.

It will charge Rs2,800 as airport charges from passengers traveling abroad while foreign nationals will pay $20 each.

Previously, each airport set its own charges but now uniform charges will apply to all airports.

The embarkation fee for economy and business class passengers has been raised to Rs2,000 and Rs3,000 respectively.

The new fees will be enforced from November 1, regardless of advanced bookings.

As part of the new aviation policy, aeronautical charges for international flights have also been increased by 10% and landing charges during peak hours by 25%.

TOPICS:

 
TOPICS:
caa flights
 
