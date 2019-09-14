Saturday, September 14, 2019  | 14 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Pindi Bhattian woman killed for wanting to leave her husband

3 hours ago
 

A woman was killed by her brother at their house in a village in Pindi Bhattian because she wanted to leave her husband. 

The 20-year-old, a resident of Thatta Langar village, was married to her cousin six months ago. She, however, told her family that she wasn’t happy with him and wanted to marry someone else. Her family tried to convince her otherwise, but she did not budge. After one argument, her brother strangled her to death.

Related: Man who exposed 2012 Kohistan honour killing shot dead in Abbottabad

The Saddar police came to their house after the murder. The brother, identified as Shabbir, told the police that his sister had committed suicide. The statement made the police suspicious of him, and they arrested him. During the interrogation, he confessed to the murder.

“She was fine with me for two months after our marriage,” said Nadeem, the woman’s husband, adding that soon things turned sour and they started fighting every day.

A police officer said that they have collected evidence from the house and the body has been sent for a postmortem examination.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
honour killing Pindi Bhattian
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
geopolitics
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi's Defence 
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi’s Defence 
Iranian man, son arrested for 'hypnotizing', looting people in Karachi
Iranian man, son arrested for ‘hypnotizing’, looting people in Karachi
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.