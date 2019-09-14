Pindi Bhattian woman killed for wanting to leave her husband

A woman was killed by her brother at their house in a village in Pindi Bhattian because she wanted to leave her husband.

The 20-year-old, a resident of Thatta Langar village, was married to her cousin six months ago. She, however, told her family that she wasn’t happy with him and wanted to marry someone else. Her family tried to convince her otherwise, but she did not budge. After one argument, her brother strangled her to death.

The Saddar police came to their house after the murder. The brother, identified as Shabbir, told the police that his sister had committed suicide. The statement made the police suspicious of him, and they arrested him. During the interrogation, he confessed to the murder.

“She was fine with me for two months after our marriage,” said Nadeem, the woman’s husband, adding that soon things turned sour and they started fighting every day.

A police officer said that they have collected evidence from the house and the body has been sent for a postmortem examination.

