Wednesday, September 11, 2019  | 11 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PIA starts direct flights from Sialkot to London

4 hours ago
 

File photo: AFP

The Pakistan International Airlines has started direct flights between Sialkot and London, confirmed an official statement of the airline. 

According to the schedule issued by the PIA, flight number PK-777 will depart at 10:15 am from Sialkot every Tuesday and will arrive at Heathrow Airport London at 2:50 pm PST.

Related: You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore

Flight number PK-778 will depart from Heathrow at 6:25 pm on Tuesday and land at the Sialkot International Airport at 6:25 am Wednesday (next day). The first flight of PK-778 took 107 passengers and arrived in Sialkot Wednesday morning.

The step has been taken to boost Pakistan’s tourism industry, according to the airline.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
London pia sialkot
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
geopolitics
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Fistfight breaks out between Karachi traffic policeman and driver
Watch: Fistfight breaks out between Karachi traffic policeman and driver
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi's Defence 
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi’s Defence 
Govt wants Karachi’s historic Metropole Hotel turned into a park
Govt wants Karachi’s historic Metropole Hotel turned into a park
Veteran actor Abid Ali passes away
Veteran actor Abid Ali passes away
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.