PIA starts direct flights from Sialkot to London

The Pakistan International Airlines has started direct flights between Sialkot and London, confirmed an official statement of the airline.

According to the schedule issued by the PIA, flight number PK-777 will depart at 10:15 am from Sialkot every Tuesday and will arrive at Heathrow Airport London at 2:50 pm PST.

Flight number PK-778 will depart from Heathrow at 6:25 pm on Tuesday and land at the Sialkot International Airport at 6:25 am Wednesday (next day). The first flight of PK-778 took 107 passengers and arrived in Sialkot Wednesday morning.

The step has been taken to boost Pakistan’s tourism industry, according to the airline.

