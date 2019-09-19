Thursday, September 19, 2019  | 19 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Travel

PIA resumes flights between Sialkot and Kuwait

3 mins ago
 

PIA has restarted its Kuwait-Sialkot route after the intervention of the federal ombudsperson.

The spokesperson of the federal ombudsperson’s secretariat, Javed Chaudhry, said the flight will restart from November 15.

He said a request was filed to the ombudsperson’s office by overseas Pakistanis seeking the restoration of the flight. They argued that the flight route was not being operated even though it was very profitable.

PIA stopped operating flights on the Kuwait-Sialkot route a year and a half ago.

