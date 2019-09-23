Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform

They aren't allowed to make videos on the job

The content of the video isn't what landed them in hot water though, it's where they made it and what they were wearing. The specific issue is that they made the video in uniform on a plane.Two air-hostesses and a steward were pictured in the video bobbing their heads to a Pakistani song and eating a snack. But PIA has rules against staff using their phones and making videos of themselves while in uniform.The video went viral on social media and now, PIA has taken notice. The staffers have been grounded from international flights and inquiry has been ordered against them.They have also been issued warnings.Most official institutions in Pakistan don't like their employees using apps like TikTok or Musical.ly to make videos while on the job or in uniform. A female ASF officer was suspended for posting a video of herself singing along to a song on social media and policemen have also gotten themselves suspended for posting TikTok videos.