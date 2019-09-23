Monday, September 23, 2019  | 23 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform

49 mins ago
 
They aren't allowed to make videos on the job



Three PIA cabin crew members are hot water because of a video they made. 

The content of the video isn't what landed them in hot water though, it's where they made it and what they were wearing. The specific issue is that they made the video in uniform on a plane.

Two air-hostesses and a steward were pictured in the video bobbing their heads to a Pakistani song and eating a snack. But PIA has rules against staff using their phones and making videos of themselves while in uniform.

The video went viral on social media and now, PIA has taken notice. The staffers have been grounded from international flights and inquiry has been ordered against them.

They have also been issued warnings.

Most official institutions in Pakistan don't like their employees using apps like TikTok or Musical.ly to make videos while on the job or in uniform. A female ASF officer was suspended for posting a video of herself singing along to a song on social media and policemen have also gotten themselves suspended for posting TikTok videos.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
pia
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khwaja brothers, paragon housing scheme, nab, judicial remand
 
MOST READ
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA
Register your device at nearest mobile operator franchise: PTA
Luxury cars, plot files, gold seized from KMC official's residence
Luxury cars, plot files, gold seized from KMC official’s residence
CSS rules were amended without government's approval: FIA report
CSS rules were amended without government’s approval: FIA report
PM Imran Khan and his wife perform Umrah together
PM Imran Khan and his wife perform Umrah together
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.