Petroleum prices to remain unchanged for October

The federal government has decided not to change the prices of petroleum products for the month of October, 2019.

It has rejected the summary sent earlier by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

According to a notification issued on Monday, the decision has been taken in light of the rise in petroleum prices in the international market. The finance ministry’s notification said that the petroleum prices are expected to rise internationally from mid-December.

The trend of rise in prices will continue until November, the notification read.

The existing prices of September will remain unchanged for the next month.

The OGRA had recommended a reduction in the fuel prices, with a proposal of a Rs2.55-a-litre cut in petrol.

