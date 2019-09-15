Pesticide spray claims four lives in Lodhran

Four members of a family died on Sunday due to poisoned pesticide spray in Lodhran’s Abdullahpur area.

Yaseen, Waris, Heera and Korra Khan fell unconscious while sprinkling a pesticide spray on their crops. They were shifted to Bahawalpur’s Victoria Hospital where they died during treatment.

The Punjab Agriculture Department has blamed the deaths on the labourers’ “carelessness”. They should have worn masks and gloves while using the spray, said Maqbool Shah, an official of the agriculture department.

However, the victims’ family claim something in the spray caused the deaths.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.