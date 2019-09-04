People who tell lies shouldn’t expect justice: top judge

Those who lie in court, shouldn’t expect justice, said Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa while hearing a murder case on Wednesday.

The system runs on truth and justice, he said.

Related: Fake witnesses can be imprisoned for life under Pakistani law: top judge

“Witnesses should be very careful regarding what they say in court. We will start punishing them now,” he remarked.

A case ceases to exist if a witness has been proven to be lying, the top judge said. “Ninety-five percent of the case has been based on lies.”

In Pakistan, people who give false testimonies or tamper with evidence are liable to seven years behind bars. The punishment can even extend to life imprisonment.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.