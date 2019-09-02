Monday, September 2, 2019  | 2 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

People risking their lives to cross Karachi’s flooded Korangi Causeway

35 mins ago
 
The road has been closed



After rain in Karachi on Sunday and Monday, the Korangi Causeway was flooded. 

Even though the road was closed for traffic on Monday, people risked their lives to cross it. The traffic police are asking people to use the Jam Sadiq Flyover to get to Korangi.

The route from Baloch Colony to Korangi Brookes Chowrangi is closed.

This isn't the first time the road has been closed due to rain and flooding. On August 11, during the first spell of monsoon rain in Karachi, eight people were stranded in the middle of the causeway and had to be rescued. Three were lifted via a crane and five others were rescued by boat.

Karachi Korangi Causeway
 
