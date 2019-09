Official says they are doing everything they can

Rains have also increased the difficulties for the people of Azad and Jammu Kashmir."We borrowed a tent from one of our neighbours," a man in Rangpur area told SAMAA TV. "Please cooperate with us."People were also seen protesting against the government in a village in Mirpur.The chief secretary of AJK, however, said that the government will do everything for the people of Kashmir."Our brave people faced the tragedy with courage," the official said. "All of our resources are at their disposal."At least 38 people were killed after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Pakistan. The Pul Munda area in Kashmir's Mirpur is the worst-affected.According to the Met office, the epicentre of the earthquake was 5km north of Jhelum at Kala Gujran, having a depth of 10km.