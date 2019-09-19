Patient dies of dengue in Islamabad, 617 diagnosed across Punjab

A fourth patient has died of dengue in Islamabad, said the Punjab health department on Thursday.

The patient was reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city when he passed away. Six people have died of the disease in Punjab this year.

In the past 24 hours, 323 more people have been diagnosed with the virus in Lahore, 121 in Rawalpindi and 173 in Islamabad.

Dengue is also taking a toll on the people of Sialkot. Five patients were diagnosed with the disease on Thursday. They have been admitted to various public hospitals.

Two people are admitted at a hospital in Daska while three are at a public hospital in Sialkot.

The department of health has decided to conduct a third-party audit in Rawalpindi regarding the rising number of dengue cases in the city. It was decided that meetings of the department will be held at night instead of during the day.

All officers have been instructed to stay in the field at all hours of the day.

There’s a need to tackle the disease on war-footing, says the secretary of health, adding that anyone who produces fabricated field reports will be dealt with strictly.

With additional reporting by Daniyal Umar. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram