Passengers offloaded off PIA flight over malfunctioning fire alarm

A PIA flight, PK-759, was grounded at the Lahore airport and the passengers were offloaded after its fire alarm system malfunctioned.

The flight was going from Lahore to Jeddah. PIA spokesperson Mashood Tajwar told SAMAA TV that there was no fire on the plane, as other news outlets were reporting. The fire alarm went off, he said, but it wasn’t due to a fire.

It was a technical issue in the avionic system, he explained. The fire warning system wasn’t working properly, he said, adding that this is the system that tells you if there is a fire.

Because of that malfunction, we grounded the flight, he said. PIA doesn’t fly with faulty planes, he added.

The plane has been changed and is now ready to leave, he said.

