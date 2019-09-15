Sunday, September 15, 2019  | 15 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Passengers offloaded off PIA flight over malfunctioning fire alarm

45 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

A PIA flight, PK-759, was grounded at the Lahore airport and the passengers were offloaded after its fire alarm system malfunctioned. 

The flight was going from Lahore to Jeddah. PIA spokesperson Mashood Tajwar told SAMAA TV that there was no fire on the plane, as other news outlets were reporting. The fire alarm went off, he said, but it wasn’t due to a fire.

It was a technical issue in the avionic system, he explained. The fire warning system wasn’t working properly, he said, adding that this is the system that tells you if there is a fire.

Because of that malfunction, we grounded the flight, he said. PIA doesn’t fly with faulty planes, he added.

The plane has been changed and is now ready to leave, he said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Lahore pia
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
geopolitics
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi's Defence 
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi’s Defence 
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Iranian man, son arrested for 'hypnotizing', looting people in Karachi
Iranian man, son arrested for ‘hypnotizing’, looting people in Karachi
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.