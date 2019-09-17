Pashto singer murdered for refusing to quit industry

A man has been arrested in Faisalabad for murdering his sister, a popular Pashto singer in Swat.

Sana was stabbed to death by her own brother outside a music centre in District Swat on August 31. Following the incident, the body was moved to the Saidu Sharif Hospital for a post mortem examination.

The suspect, identified as Qasim, confessed to the crime. He said that he told his sister to quit the music industry but she wouldn’t listen to him so he killed her to protect the ‘honour’ of his family.

On May 7, a local singer Meena was also killed in Swat. According to the police, Meena was killed by her husband in Swat’s Banr.

