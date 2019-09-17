Tuesday, September 17, 2019  | 17 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Pashto singer murdered for refusing to quit industry

3 hours ago
 

Photo: Screengrab

A man has been arrested in Faisalabad for murdering his sister, a popular Pashto singer in Swat. 

Sana was stabbed to death by her own brother outside a music centre in District Swat on August 31. Following the incident, the body was moved to the Saidu Sharif Hospital for a post mortem examination.

Related: Karachi teen beaten to death over fight on arcade game

The suspect, identified as Qasim, confessed to the crime. He said that he told his sister to quit the music industry but she wouldn’t listen to him so he killed her to protect the ‘honour’ of his family.

On May 7, a local singer Meena was also killed in Swat. According to the police, Meena was killed by her husband in Swat’s Banr.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
sana swat
 
