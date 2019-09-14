Parliamentarians weigh in on imposition of Article 149 in Karachi

The war of words between members of the ruling parties in the centre and Sindh has been raging since Law Minister Farogh Naseem remarked about a possible imposition of Article 149 (4) in Karachi.

Naseem had hinted on Wednesday at the federation’s intent to invoke Article 149 (4) in Karachi. The article enables the federation to assume administrative control of any part of the country.

The remarks by the law minister irked many people in Sindh, particularly members of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party. Referring to the secession of Dhaka, the PPP chairman said at a presser Thursday the country had been broken once in the past when the centre tried to control a state.

Bilawal expressed his apprehensions about the formation of separate Sindhi and Pashtun states if things took an ugly turn.

SAMAA TV spoke to a number of lawmakers regarding the issue. Here is how they see the ongoing tussle between the two sides:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Rana Qasim Noon says a hype was being created for no reason. “Desh Wesh ki koi gunjaish nahi, yahan sirf Pakistan desh hi chalay ga (There’s no room for any other country, only the country named Pakistan will work here),” he said.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Sheikh Qaiser said the law minister sparked a new debate altogether. “What Bilawal said in response was nothing good either,” he added.

Afzal Khokhar of the PML-N said be it Bilawal Bhutto Zardari or Prime Minister Imran Khan, they should think about the betterment of the people of Karachi instead of doing politics.

Awami National Party’s Ameer Haider Hoti said he would not support any thought that could weaken the country. “Pakistan is owned by everyone,” Hoti added.

“This is the government’s responsibility to think as to where it wants to take the matters,” PML-N’s Romina Khurshid said. “It is a bitter thing, but true as well.”

PTI’s Raja Riaz said neither the Karachi mayor has been delivering to the masses, nor the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party. He said the stakeholders have only been speaking of non-issues.

