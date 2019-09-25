Pakistan’s Khan stresses need for countering hate speech, Islamophobia

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed on Wednesday the need for countering hate speech and Islamophobia across the world.

Khan was speaking at an event in New York co-hosted by Pakistan and Turkey on countering hate speech. The event also had Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, members of the Pakistani delegation and others in presence.

The prime minister said that it is necessary to put an end to hate speech in the world. He also stressed that terrorism has nothing to do with any religion.

The prime minister said that terrorism was associated with Islam after the September 11, 2001 attacks and leaders of the western countries frequently used the terms like “Islamic terrorism” and “Islamic radicals”.

“The moment you use the word Islamic radicals, it means that there is something in Islam that produces radicals,” he said.

Khan drew special attention to the matter of suicide bombings, saying they have heard commentators regularly mentioning that Muslims were indulging in suicide attacks because they would have virgins in heavens.

“This sort of nonsense kept going on,” he lamented. The premier said anyone who knew about history was aware of the fact that desperate human beings throughout the history have committed such attacks.

“Before the 9/11 attacks in the US, 75% suicide attacks were carried out by the Tamil Tigers, who were Hindus,” Khan noted. “No one talked about Hinduism had anything to do with that.”

He said that Japanese soldiers also carried out suicide attacks during World War II.

The prime minister said they have faith in only one Islam, whose teachings were brought to the world by Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

However, he said that marginalisation of any community leads to radicalization.

“I have seen Pakistani community in England marginalised in [the] areas of Manchester and Birmingham, and we have seen radicals coming out of these communities,” Khan said.

“And we have seen the same process in Europe because of Islamophobia.”

The prime minister called on the international community to take effective measures to counter these two phenomena.

