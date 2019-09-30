Monday, September 30, 2019  | 30 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Pakistani startup shortlisted for MIT’s global innovation challenge

38 mins ago
 
Pakistani startup shortlisted for MIT’s global innovation challenge
Photo: Polly & Other Stories/ website

A startup from Lahore – Polly & Other Stories – has made it as a regional finalist for the MIT Inclusive Innovation Challenge.

Every year, MIT awards $1.6 million to organisations across the world revolutionising the future of work. A prize is given to entrepreneurs using technology to create economic opportunity for workers.

So what does ‘inclusive innovation’ mean?

MIT describes it as the use of technology to generate increased economic opportunity for moderate and low income earners.

As part of the challenge, a collaboration is done with organisations in five regions – Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and US and Canada –  to select and celebrate sixty Regional Finalists from across the globe. Of them, twenty regional winners proceed to MIT where four Global Grand Prize Winners each win $250,000 and world-wide recognition.

This year’s award categories are Skills Development and Opportunity Matching, Income Growth and Job Creation, Technology Access and Financial Inclusion.

Polly & Other Stories is Pakistan’s first online marketplace for unique, handmade products sourced directly from homebound, rural women artisans in far flung areas across the country.

It supports the development of products that can be sold to a wider market, increasing economic prosperity for artisans.

In 2016, Pakistan’s doctHERs, a digital health platform that connects female doctors to underserved patients in real-time while leveraging online technology, was a regional winner from Asia for the MIT Inclusive Innovation Challenge (judges choice).

Speaking to SAMAA Digital, Polly & Other Stories Co-founder Amneh Shaikh-Farooqui expressed her excitement on being shortlisted for the MIT Inclusive Innovation Challenge.

She stressed on the importance of image building and how it was necessary for Pakistani organisations to get global representation for their work. “A lot of Asian organisations [getting recognition] tend to be from East Asia. When it comes to South Asia, countries like India and Iran, are more recognised,” she said.

She said the situation has improved for Pakistan over the last five years with several new startups.

The social entrepreneur shared that her team would be giving a pitch in Taiwan on October 5, along with the other shortlisted organisations, after which the winners would be announced and taken to New York.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
mit Polly & Other Stories
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Imran Khan's plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Imran Khan’s plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student's death
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student’s death
Sixth grader 'accidentally' shot dead in Islamabad by school guard
Sixth grader ‘accidentally’ shot dead in Islamabad by school guard
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.