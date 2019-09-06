Pakistan working on offering e-visas to Sikh pilgrims

Pakistan is working on simplifying the visa process for Sikh pilgrims who will come to Pakistan via the Kartarpur Corridor.

A meeting chaired by the interior secretary on September 4 decided that a category for ‘Religious Tourism’ will be added to the online visa system to facilitate pilgrims.

Only two types of people will be able to apply online. The first are those Sikhs who have foreign nationality but are of an Indian origin. “They will be considered citizens of the countries of which they hold the passport,” according to a statement issued by the interior ministry. The second are those Sikhs who hold an Indian passport along with a legal residence permit of a third country.

The pilgrims will be granted a visa within seven to 10 working days.

NADRA and the Foreign Office will finalise the arrangement to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims. Once the policy has been finalised, it will be approved by the cabinet.

