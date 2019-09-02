Pakistan will facilitate Sikhs from all over the world and ease the visa regime for them, says Prime Minister Imran Khan

“Kartarpur is your Madina and Nankana Sahib is your Makkah,” he said, addressing the International Sikh Convention at Governor House in Lahore on Monday. “We [Muslims] can’t even imagine someone keeping us away from Makkah or Madina,” the premier said amid applause from the Sikhs in the audience.

Pakistani has decided to complete the process of issuance of visas to Sikh pilgrims from India and around the world to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in Nankana Sahib.

He said this is not a favour, it was Pakistan’s obligation.

Related: Pakistani delegation to visit India on March 14 to discuss Kartarpur Corridor

PM Khan assured of making things easier for Sikhs. “This is a new visa regime so there may some obstacles initially, but we will facilitate you fully,” he said.

He said multiple visas will be granted to Sikh visitors.

Speaking about the conflict in Kashmir, PM Khan slammed the ruling BJP party in India for following the “totalitarian ideology” of the RSS.

“I still have friends there [in India],” PM Khan said. “But the direction the RSS is taking India on, no one can stop them.”

Recalling his first tour to India as a cricketer, the premier said that they [Pakistanis] were made to think that India was an enemy after hearing the horror stories of the Partition, but we were surprised to see the love and respect of the people.

“They gave us a lot of respect,” he said.

Related: Pakistan says it will grant visas to Indian journalists for Kartarpur meeting

“War doesn’t resolve disputes. It is never a solution. Even if you win, it is a defeat because it takes years to recover from a war,” he said.

PM Khan said that he extended Pakistan’s friendship to Indian PM Narendra Modi after becoming the prime minister in 2018.

“I told Narendra Modi that Pakistan and India face similar problems like poverty and unemployment,” he said.

“We are sitting on a ticking bomb. Our glaciers are melting and if we don’t take joint action, our rivers will go dry,” he said.

Related: Pakistan to grant visas on arrival to residents of 50 countries

Commenting on the state of minorities in India, PM Khan said that people were being lynched in India for possessing cows. “No religion justifies violence,” he said, adding that every religion talks about protecting human life and helping people.

“Humanity, mercy and justice are the three values that differentiate between a society of humans and animals,” he said.



“Does any religion allow the inhumanity being shown to Kashmiris? Hinduism does not,” he said. You only go to such an extent, the premier said, when you do not perceive the other party as human.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.