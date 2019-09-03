Tuesday, September 3, 2019  | 3 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Geopolitics

Pakistan wants peace in the region, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Shah Mahmood Qureshi/Facebookshah 

Pakistan wants peace in the region, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, adding that this reflects in the country’s foreign policy too.

India put the regional peace at risk with its August 5 move of revoking the autonomy of the Indian-held Kashmir, he said while addressing a seminar on foreign policy organised by PILDAT in Islamabad Tuesday morning.

Kashmiris have been trapped inside their houses.  The valley has been under a curfew for a month now, he remarked. “India can’t snatch Kashmir’s right to autonomy with its one-sided actions.”

Pakistan will continue to sensitise the world about unspeakable sufferings of the people in Kashmir, Qureshi added.

Related: With Kashmir stripped, does Pakistan have moral grounds for jihad?

Pakistan has acted with responsibility but with firm resolve that their actions are unacceptable. We downgraded diplomatic relations and suspended bilateral trade with India. Rail and bus services have also been stopped, the foreign minister told the audience.

The greatest challenge for Pakistan is to see how to stand up to the Hindutva ideology. It has even posed a threat to all minority communities in India, he said.

He claimed that many countries have raised their voice against the ongoing atrocities in Kashmir.

On Afghanistan, he said that Pakistan facilitated the talks between the Afghan government, Taliban and the US. The world is convinced of the wisdom of the prime minister’s conviction that there is no military solution to Afghanistan and that dialogue and reconciliation efforts are the only way forward. He said Pakistan will continue to facilitate the Afghan peace process as part of shared responsibility.

TOPICS:
Kashmir SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI
 
