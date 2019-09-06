Friday, September 6, 2019  | 6 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Geopolitics

Pakistan to host trilateral dialogue’s third round with China, Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 

The third round of the China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue will be held tomorrow (Saturday) in Islamabad.

It will be chaired by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the agenda of the dialogue focuses on political relations, security cooperation and counter terrorism and development cooperation.

Related: Foreign minister visits Kabul for second series of trilateral dialogue with Afghanistan, China

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Afghanistan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani will lead their respective delegations.

The China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue was established in 2017 as a means of trilateral cooperation on issues of mutual interest and with a particular focus on cooperation in economic development, peace and security.

Its first meeting was held in Beijing in 2017 and the second in Kabul in December 2018.

TOPICS:
Pakistan-Afghanistan-China trilateral dialogue
 
