HOME > Geopolitics

Pakistan to host Saudi Arabia, UAE foreign ministers on Wednesday

3 hours ago
 

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and UAE will be arriving in Islamabad tomorrow (Wednesday).

Both dignitaries, Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Adil Al Jubeir and UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, will be visiting for one day.

Meetings are scheduled for the two leaders with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are expected to arrive here in the federal capital on Wednesday to discuss the prevailing regional situation in the region with the Pakistani leadership.

Related: PM Khan, Saudi crown prince discuss regional developments

Al Jubeir and Abdullah bin Zayed are scheduled to discuss bilateral and economic relations and the situation in the region, including the Kashmir conflict and Afghanistan.

Earlier today, the Saudi Press Agency, the kingdom’s official news agency, tweeted that PM Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke over the phone and discussed the “latest developments in the region”.

This is the third phone call between the two leaders since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked Kashmir’s autonomous status on August 5.

Tensions between Pakistan and India once again flared up after New Delhi’s controversial move. Hours before its move, India curtailed movement and shut down phones and the internet, bringing in tens of thousands of troops to turn the main city of Srinagar into a fortress.

Several Indian and Pakistani soldiers have since been killed in skirmishes along the heavily militarized Line of Control.

Related: Saudi crown prince invites PM Khan to visit the kingdom

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from Britain in 1947.

They have fought two of their wars over the disputed Himalayan territory.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
Pakistan Saudi Arabia uae
 
