Pakistan to give consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav on Monday

8 mins ago
 

Pakistan will provide consular access to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav on Monday, its Foreign Office said.

Jadhav, a commander of the Indian Navy associated with Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing, was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan on the allegations of espionage and terrorism.

He was subsequently sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court after he confessed to his involvement in terrorist plots.

India, however, claimed that Jadhav was not a spy and challenged his sentencing in the International Court of Justice.

On July 17, the ICJ ordered Pakistan to review the death sentence handed to Jadhav, by the “means of its own choosing”. The court also ruled that Pakistan should provide Indian consular officers access to Jadhav and inform him of his rights under the Vienna Convention.

The consular access is being provided “in line with [the] Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, ICJ judgment and the laws of Pakistan”, Dr Mohammad Faisal, a spokesman for the Foreign Office of Pakistan, said on Twitter.

“Commander Jadhav remains in Pakistan’s custody for espionage, terrorism and sabotage.”

