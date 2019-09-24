Tuesday, September 24, 2019  | 24 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Pakistan rejects Indian army chief’s statement on Balakot

3 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

Pakistan rejected on Tuesday Indian army chief’s statement alleging “reactivation of terror camp” in Balakot.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal refuted the statement made by Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat and said India will not succeed in hiding state terrorism in occupied Kashmir by levelling allegations against Pakistan. He said that it is an attempt to divert attention from atrocities being committed in Indian-administered Kashmir.

“The Indian allegations of infiltration from Pakistan reflect a desperate attempt to divert international attention from the humanitarian nightmare in occupied Kashmir being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces,” said Dr Faisal.

The statement further stated that India would not succeed in misleading the global community through these diversionary tactics.

On August 5, Modi’s government revoked the autonomy of the Muslim-majority territory where tens of thousands of people have been killed in an uprising against Indian rule since 1989, most of them civilians.

New Delhi sent reinforcements to the estimated 500,000 troops already stationed in Kashmir, cut phone lines and the internet, placed severe restrictions on movement and arrested thousands, according to multiple sources.

Kashmir, split between India and Pakistan since 1947, has been the spark for two major wars and countless clashes between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Dr Mohammad Faisal Kashmir
 
