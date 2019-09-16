Monday, September 16, 2019  | 16 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

Pakistan Railways losses have gone down by more than Rs3.5b

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

Pakistan Railways losses have decreased by Rs3.5 billion, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Monday.

He was addressing a National Assembly session.

Around 3.7 million litres of oil have been saved by the Pakistan Railways in one year, he said, adding that new cargo trains have helped the Pakistan railways earn revenue.

In fiscal year 2017-18, the Pakistan Railways losses were more than Rs36 billion. In fiscal year 2018-19, the deficit decreased to Rs32.76 billion, the federal railways minister said.

Related: Trains leaving Karachi delayed by hours

He informed the National Assembly that upgradation work on Mainline-1 (ML-1) would start from Karachi and the agreement in this regard would be signed next month.

During the question hour, he said, “After 1861 not a single track of Pakistan Railways had been changed. It was the PTI government which decided to upgrade the track.”

He said that the network of Pakistan Railways will expand to provide better traveling facilities to commuters.

The federal minister said that out of 3,000 railway crossings, 1,200 crossings were manned while 1,800 crossing were unmanned.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Pakistan Railways sheikh rasheed
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Sheikh Rasheed, Pakistan Railways, National Assembly
 
MOST READ
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Iranian man, son arrested for 'hypnotizing', looting people in Karachi
Iranian man, son arrested for ‘hypnotizing’, looting people in Karachi
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.