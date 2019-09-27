‘1b market or justice’, Pakistan PM tells world to pick

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a call to awake the world’s conscience Friday asked it to choose either the more than 1 billion strong Indian market or justice for the Kashmiri people.

The Pakistan premier was addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He spoke on a range of issues, including the Kashmir conflict with India, Islamophobia, climate change and world peace.

The Pakistan prime minister highlighted the Kashmir issue and apprised the world leaders of the plight of the Kashmiri people.

He said India illegally revoked article 370 that granted Kashmir a special autonomy, noting that the total number of India forces in the occupied valley stood at 900,000.

PM Khan slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in India, which originated from the Hindu extremist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

“RSS was an organization that was inspired by Adolf Hitler and Mussolini,” he said. “All that I am saying can be verified. You can google it. This RSS believed in the ethnic cleansing of Muslims.”

The Pakistan prime minister said: “This ideology of hate is what murdered the great Mahatma Gandhi.”

“What kind of mindset would lay siege to 8 million people in Kashmir with 900,000 soldiers,” he questioned.

“It’s arrogance that makes people make mistakes, cruel things that Narendra Modi has done. What is he going to do when he lifts the curfew?”

PM Khan said thousands of people had been killed and nearly 11,000 women raped in India-occupied Kashmir. He said there were reports by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, but the world had not done anything because India was a big market.

The prime minister expressed fears of a bloodbath in Kashmir after the lifting of curfew.

“All of their (Kashmiris) political leadership has been arrested and taken out of Kashmir. Kashmiris will be further radicalized. There will be another Pulwama and they (India) will blame us,” he said.

“What about the 1.3 billion Muslims who are watching this. And they think this is only happening to Kashmiris because they are Muslims. Are we the children of a lesser God?”

PM Khan drew the world’s attention towards possible consequences of such treatment of Muslims in Kashmir.

“What do you think will be the response of 1.3 billion Muslims? You are forcing people into radicalization. There will be [a] reaction to this. Pakistan will be blamed. Two nuclear-armed countries will come face to face,” he said.

“If a conventional war starts between the two countries…anything could happen. Supposing a country seven times smaller than its neighbour is faced with the choice, either you surrender or you fight for your freedom till death. What will we do? I ask myself this question and my belief is there is no God but one and we will fight,” the Pakistan premier said.

“And when a nuclear-armed country fights to the end, it will have consequences far beyond the borders. It will have consequences for the world which is why I repeat I’m here, because I am warning you. It’s not a threat, it’s a fair worry that where are we headed. This is a test for the United Nations.

“What is the international community going to do? Is it going to appease a market of 1.2 billion or is it going to stand up for justice and humanity?” the Pakistan premier asked.

He told the UNGA that this is the time to take action and that India must lift the “inhuman curfew” it has imposed in the occupied Himalayan territory.

Pakistan’s commitment to peace

PM Khan said that his country was committed to the world peace. “I want to make one thing clear that when we came to power my first priority was Pakistan would be a country which would try its best to bring peace.

“Seventy thousand [Pakistanis] were killed in a war that we have nothing to do with. So when we came to power we decided that we will dismantle the groups what was left of them,” he said.

“We decided that there would be no militant organizations in Pakistan.”

Islamophobia

Speaking of hatred towards Muslims, the Pakistan premier said Islamophobia had grown at a pace after the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States.

“There are 1.3 billion Muslims in the world. It is creating a division,” he said. “Muslim women wearing Hijab has become an issue in some countries. It started after the 9/11 [attacks].”

PM Khan maintained that terrorism had nothing to do with any religion. He said Muslims were being marginalised in Europe.

“We all know marginalization leads to radicalism,” the prime minister said. “We must address this issue. No religion preaches radicalism.”

He said Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) created the state of Medina, which served as the basis of a Muslim civilization.

“I hear strange things about Islam that it is against the women and minorities. In Islam, Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) announced that everyone is free to practice his religion.”

The prime minister also explained to the world why do Muslims react when someone blasphemes against sacred figures of Islam.

“It is important to understand this, the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) lives in our hearts, when he (Peace Be Upon Him) is ridiculed or insulted, we feel the pain. That’s why the Muslims react,” he said.

Climate change

Spoke about the climate change, he said so many leaders talked about the issue, but he felt there was a lack of seriousness.

“We don’t realize the urgency of the situation. We have so many ideas but ideas without funding are mere hallucinations,” PM Khan said.

“Our country is one of the top 10 countries that are most affected by the climate change. Eighty percent of our water comes from the glaciers,” he said.

“These glaciers are melting at a rapid pace. If nothing is done, I fear the people are going to be facing a worse catastrophe.”

He said he felt that the United Nations must assume leadership in this regard.