Pakistan PM expresses fears of bloodshed in India-occupied Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed on Thursday his fears of bloodshed in India-occupied Kashmir, calling on the international community to pressure the Indian premier to allow international observers into the valley.

The premier voiced these fears during separate meetings he held with the editorial board of US daily Wall Street Journal and the Human Rights Watch executive director in New York.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session. PM Khan is due to address the session tomorrow.

Speaking to HRW Executive Director Kenneth Roth, the Pakistan premier said the “biggest humanitarian tragedy” of the history is feared to take place in the occupied Himalayan territory.

He explained that nearly 15,000 youngsters have been taken into custody by the Indian forces during the past two months.

“There is a fear of bloodshed in the valley after the lifting of curfew,” PM Khan told Roth, urging international organizations to pressure Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow observers into the valley.

“Modi’s arrogance has jeopardized the regional peace,” he said, during his meeting with WSJ editorial board. “The media can play an important role in exposing the real face of the Indian premier.”

The Pakistan premier also stressed the need for restoration of peace talks between the United States and the Taliban. He said Pakistan would benefit the most from peace in Afghanistan.

He also held a meeting with his Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg. The two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues.

PM Khan briefed Premier Solberg on the current situation in the India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, entailing grave risks for peace and security.

