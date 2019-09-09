Pakistan PM demands UN set up independent commission on Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday called upon the United Nations Human Rights Council to immediately set up an independent investigation commission to probe human rights abuses in India-occupied Kashmir as recommended in the two OHCHR reports on the disputed territory.

Khan welcomed the growing concern and demands by the international community, global leaders and UN officials for India to lift its six-week long siege of the occupied Himalayan territory.

India imposed a military clampdown on Kashmir from August 5 to prevent unrest as New Delhi revoked the disputed region’s autonomy, with mobile phone networks and the internet still cut off in all but a few pockets.

“The international community must not remain indifferent to the massive human rights abuses by occupation Indian forces under [the] cover of a brutal siege,” the Pakistan premier said on Twitter.

He especially welcomed the statement by the UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet, in which she voiced alarm over the situation in Kashmir.

“The time to act is now,” Khan said in his tweet.

Kashmir, split between India and Pakistan since 1947, has been the spark for two major wars and countless clashes between the two nuclear-armed arch-rivals.

The disputed territory has seen a decades-old armed rebellion against Indian rule with tens of thousands, mostly civilians, killed.

Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours once again flared up after New Delhi’s August 5 move.

Several Indian and Pakistani soldiers have since been killed in skirmishes along the heavily militarized Line of Control.

