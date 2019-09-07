Pakistan pays tribute to its air force heroes

Pakistan marked on September 7 its 54th Air Force Day.

The day commemorates the martyrs from the Pakistan Air Force who sacrificed their lives in the 1965 war as well as the 1971 war.

Ceremonies were held at the tombs of Rashid Minhas and MM Alam in Karachi. Alam, who died in 2013, shot down five Indian Air Force planes in less than a minute during the 1965 war.

Air Force Day is celebrated a day after Defence Day on September 6.

In his Defence Day message, the prime minister said it stands out in the history of Pakistan as a symbol of enduring display of unity, indomitable courage and unmatched sacrifices by our gallant soldiers who, on this day, years ago, proved to the world that the country’s defence is unassailable and the valiant armed forces are ever ready to defend every inch of the motherland.

