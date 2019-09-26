Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey to start joint English TV channel

Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia are going to be starting a joint TV channel. The channel will be in English and dedicated to “confronting the challenges posed by Islamophobia”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan made the announcement on Twitter late Wednesday. He, President Recep Erodogan and Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad met for a trilateral summit in New York.

They agreed to set up a TV channel to counter Islamophobia and set the record straight on Islam.

“Misperceptions which bring people together against Muslims would be corrected, issue of blasphemy would be properly contextualized, series and films would be produced on Muslim history to educate/inform our own people and the world and Muslims would be given a dedicated media presence,” PM Khan explained.

Ahead of the meeting, PM Khan and President Erdogan hosted a high-level roundtable meeting on countering hate speech. After the trilateral meeting, PM Khan met PM Mahathir on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly where the two leaders agreed that Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey should pool their talent and share knowledge and research and development to build intellectual capacity in a number of areas.

Malaysia has called for abiding by the relevant UNSC resolutions on Kashmir and Turkey has called for dialogue to end the Kashmir dispute. In his UN General Assembly address, President Erdogan criticised the international community for failing to pay attention to Kashmir. PM Khan had thanked him for his statement.

