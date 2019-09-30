Pakistan is inviting Manmohan Singh to the Kartarpur Corridor inauguration

Photo: AFP

Pakistan has decided that it will invite former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh for the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Singh, who served as the premier of India for 10 years, is a representative of the Sikh community and very well-resected in Pakistan.

He added that a written invitation will be sent to Singh, who is Prime Minister Modi’s predecessor.

The Kartarpur Corridor is a passage connecting Dera Baba Nanak in India and Kartarpur in Pakistan. It will allow Sikh pilgrims access to the shrine.

The inauguration is scheduled to be held on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib in November,

