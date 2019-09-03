Pakistan hosts first session of Kashmir Cell

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi chaired the first session of the Kashmir Cell on Tuesday.

The latest situation of the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir was reviewed in the session.

The foreign minister had announced the creation of a Kashmir Cell in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as at Pakistani embassies in major countries in an August 17 meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special committee on Kashmir.

The seven-member committee had been formed on the prime minister’s directives on August 6 after India repealed Article 370 of its constitution, revoking the special status granted to Kashmir as an autonomous state

In its maiden session on Tuesday, the cell discussed the situation in Indian-held Kashmir and the progress.

The concerns of the Kashmiri leadership were also taken up in the session.

India’s statements on Kashmir keep changing, said Qureshi in the meeting. He said Pakistan’s stance and vision is clear.

“We will keep fighting for Kashmir,” he said.

A curfew has been imposed in Kashmir ever since India revoked its status. It has been a month since the valley has remained cut off from the rest of the world.

People are facing acute shortage of essential commodities, including baby food and life-saving medicines.

